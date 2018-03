Tashkent: Since the Sultanate’s acknowledgement of Uzbekistan independence in December 1991, the Omani-Uzbek relations have been deep-rooted and based on mutual respect, non-interference in the internal affairs and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Mohammed bin Said al Lawati, (pictured) the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, described the Omani-Uzbek relations as ‘historic’.The Omani conquer Al Muhalab bin Abi Sufrah has played a key role in the conquest of this country.

The Omani scholar Khalil bin Ahmed al Farahidi had huge influence on the Uzbek language, especially poetry.

The Sultanate has been one of the leading countries that acknowledged the independence of Uzbekistan.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were set up in 1992.

The Sultanate opened its embassy in Tashkent in April 2010.

The relationship between the two countries is witnessing remarkable development, thanks to the many things in common with regard to different regional and international issues as well as the role played by the joint committees between the two countries.

He pointed out that the two countries signed 20 agreements and MoUs which hopefully will increase the reciprocal trade after Ashgabat Agreement.

The two countries have many common ideas in the field of economic cooperation.

The Joint Committee is jointly headed by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, and the Uzbekistan Minster of Foreign Economic Relations, Investment and Trade.

He affirmed that the Sultanate facilitated visa issue for Uzbek nationals as it is the case for tourism and business visas issued for Iranian, Indian, Chinese and Russian visitors.

Al Lawati said that Uzbek-Omani Capital Company has been established in 2009 and consequently an investment fund was created between the State General Reserve Fund of the Sultanate and the Construction and Development Fund of Uzbekistan.

He also pointed out the Fund, which has a permanent office in the capital Tashkent, has about $97 million investments in many productive sectors at the different Uzbek governorates.

All investments so far paid well and dividends were distributed this year.

To benefit from the recent big boom in Uzbekistan, the Fund decided to increase its capital from $100 million to $200 million. The two sides are considering operating regular cargo flights between Sohar and Novoi airports.

The two sides signed a number of agreements, such as the avoidance of double taxation (2009), mutual protection of investment (2009), establishing the Omani-Uzbek Business Council in 2009 and economic and business cooperation based on which the Omani-Uzbek Joint Commission has been established.

A number of MoUs were signed between Oman’s Ministry of Finance, State Tax Committee in Uzbekistan in 2009, and Oman Oil Company and Uzbek Oil Company.

In the cultural and scientific field, the ambassador said that over the past year a number of cultural and art events were organised between the two countries.

Uzbekistan participated in Muscat Festival. The Sultanate also organised a number of fairs in Uzbekistan.

They also signed an MoU in higher education and scientific research in 2009.

Al Lawati pointed out that the two governments signed an MoU in tourism field on October 5th, 2009.

They also signed the agreement for regularising the air transport services in October 2009.

The agreement will come into force after exchanging the diplomatic circulars between the two sides.

The Sultanate, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkmenistan signed a ministerial agreement for transit in 2011.

— ONA

