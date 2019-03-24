Local Main 

Oman, US sign strategic framework agreement

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Oman and the United States and Oman on Sunday expanded the longstanding bilateral partnership by concluding an agreement governing US access to facilities and ports in Salalah and Duqm.

Marc J Sievers, Ambassador of the United States to Oman, signed the agreement on behalf of the US, while Mohammed al Rasbi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense, signed for Oman.

The agreement reaffirms the commitment of both countries to promoting mutual security goals and highlights the enduring strength of the US-Oman strategic relationship, reflecting US support for Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

 

You May Also Like

National Museum hosts Taimina

Oman Observer Comments Off on National Museum hosts Taimina

State Council discusses sports clubs in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council discusses sports clubs in Oman

Irked with fee hike, ISM parents plan mass petition

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Irked with fee hike, ISM parents plan mass petition