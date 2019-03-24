Oman, US sign strategic framework agreement

Muscat: Oman and the United States and Oman on Sunday expanded the longstanding bilateral partnership by concluding an agreement governing US access to facilities and ports in Salalah and Duqm.

Marc J Sievers, Ambassador of the United States to Oman, signed the agreement on behalf of the US, while Mohammed al Rasbi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense, signed for Oman.

The agreement reaffirms the commitment of both countries to promoting mutual security goals and highlights the enduring strength of the US-Oman strategic relationship, reflecting US support for Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.