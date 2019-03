The Royal Army of Oman (RAO), represented by the South Oman Battalion at the 11th Infantry Brigade, and the US 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, on Thursday carried out demonstration of the joint Omani-US Naval Exercise (Jundi Al Bahr or Marine) with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO). The demonstration of the joint exercise was held at the RAO Rabkot fields.

