The Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defence signed a framework agreement to boost military ties. The agreement was signed by Mohammed bin Nasser bin Mohammed al Rasbi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, and Marc J Severs, the US ambassador to the Sultanate, in Muscat on Sunday. The agreement allows the US military vessels and aircraft to use the facilities at some of the Sultanate’s seaports and airports, particularly Duqm. — ONA

