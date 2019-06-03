Oman university team finishes fourth in Asian football tournament

MUSCAT, June 3 – Oman national university football team finished fourth in the Asian University football tournament U-23 held in South Korea. The Oman team finished fourth after loosing 3/2 on penalty shoot out against to South Korean university football team. The game had ended 11 in regulation time. Oman’s Zahir al Aghabri has struck the equaliser for the visitors in the 66th minute after South Korea took the lead in the 34th minute. In the penalty shootout, Oman’s university team players failed to score from two attempts while the hosts bettered that to emerge victorious.

The Sultanate team commenced their campaign with a 2/0 victory against Malaysian University team. In the second match, Oman team suffered a 2/1 defeat to South Korean Olympic team. The Oman university team took the lead in the first half but South Korea bounced back in the last ten minute to score two goals and win the game. Oman then beat Chinese Taipei 5/1 but lost their fourth game to Japan 3/0. On the other hand, South Korea Olympic team were crowned as the champion of the Asian University football tournament U-23 as they won Japan team in the final match.

Oman national university football team took part at the second edition of the Asian University football tournament last year. The previous participation recorded that the national team held Japan to a 2-2 draw at tournament in South Korea’s Taebeck city while the team suffered a 3-1 loss against South Korea team.

