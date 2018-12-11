Oman Under-19 rout Qatar for second successive victory

MUSCAT: Oman’s hunger for success in international cricket knows no bounds as it chases another ICC title with conviction. Sultanate’s Under-19 boys handed Qatar a crushing 7-wicket defeat on Tuesday, registering its second successive win in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Asia Division Two being held in Thailand.

Oman have now shot to the top of Group A that also has Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Bhutan and Qatar. Group b comprises Hong Kong, Maldives, China, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Oman boys Amanpreet Singh Sirah and Kevin Stagy Kattokaran were virtually unplayable taking 4 for 6 and 3 for 6 respectively as Qatar was dismissed for a meagre 59 in the 26th over. Jeel Tanna and Yash Mehta took one wicket each.

Conscious of scoring another victory, Oman went about chasing the target slowly but steadily. Having lost both openers at 18 in the 5th over, Oman surpassed the target in the 20th over, scoring 60 for 3. Neev Poojari top-scored with 18 not out off 53. Bismillah Khan claimed two wickets for Qatar.

Oman coach Tariq Hussain said his team was quite confident of continuing its brilliant run in the tournament.

Amanpreet Singh receiving

Man of the match award.

“This was our second consecutive win in two outings and we are very happy with the way we have achieved those victories. We are taking one match at a time with an eye on our ultimate goal of bringing the winner’s trophy to Oman,” he said.

The coach believed his boys had wonderful preparation by playing against quality sides in Oman.

“Games against good Premier Division teams like Passage to India boosted our team’s morale and raised the boys’ confidence in their ability to perform against quality opposition. We are pretty confident of making it to the final and winning it too,” he added.

Oman will now take on unbeaten Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and hosts Thailand on Friday.

In the day’s other result, Kuwait thrashed Maldives by 191 runs to stay on top of Group B.

Brief scores: Qatar 59 all out in 25.4 overs (Hussain Khan 25 – 2×4. Amanpreet Singh 4-06, Kevin Stagy 3-06) lost to Oman 60 for 3 in 19.3 overs (Neev Poojari 17 not out – 1×4, Mohammed Sameer 13 – 1×4. Bismillah Khan 2-13) by 7 wickets.

Shahzad Raza