Abu Dhabi: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) concluded today its participation in the Omani-UAE Joint Exercise (Cooperation 2) in the United Arab Emirates.

The closing activities of the exercise was attended by Maj Gen Mattar bin Salim al Balushi, RAO Commander, Maj Gen Saleh Mohammed Saleh al Amri, Commander of the UAE Land Forces and a number of senior officers at the RAO and the UAE Land Forces. –ONA