Oman UAE Exchange rebrands as ‘Unimoni’

Muscat: Oman UAE Exchange, a leading money transfer, foreign currency exchange and payments solutions brand in the country, announced that it has rebranded its operations in the Sultanate of Oman as “Unimoni”.

The new brand “Unimoni” was officially launched by Tahir bin Salim al Amri, Executive President of Central Bank of Oman (CBO), and Rakesh Adlakha, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Sultanate of Oman, at a gala launch event held in Muscat on Tuesday. Also present at the launch were Shaikh Saif bin Hashil al Maskery; Shaikh Mohammed bin Nasser al Hashar; Promoth Manghat, Group CEO of Finablr; Pradeep Kumar, CEO of Unimoni & UAE Exchange; and Boban MP, Country Head of Unimoni Oman, among other dignitaries.

Following the rebrand, Unimoni Oman joins the global Unimoni network present across key markets in GCC, APAC, Africa and the Americas. The brand seeks to achieve its goal of enabling customers to fulfil their financial aspirations through a wide array of seamless and innovative financial services.

Unimoni expects to further strengthen its network presence in the Sultanate and launch a host of digital-first solutions in the near future.

Boban MP, Country Head of Unimoni Oman, said, “With this new brand name and greater enthusiasm, we reaffirm our commitment to provide a broad spectrum of innovative and seamless financial solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations. We have constantly led innovation in the financial services industry in Oman, the most recent being our online money transfer service and self-service kiosks, which were market-firsts in the Sultanate. And through Unimoni, we will continue to deliver enhanced value to our customers, stakeholders and the industry we serve.”

Unimoni Oman will build on the Oman UAE Exchange legacy of being one of the leading providers of money transfer, foreign currency exchange and payments solutions. Having the largest retail network with close to 60 branches in the Sultanate and partnerships with over 70 banks, Unimoni Oman is well-positioned for the next phase of its growth. The brand offers a full-service product suite for consumers and corporates, delivered through multiple customer touch-points including retail stores, digital and mobile solutions and self-service kiosks, across the Sultanate.

Related