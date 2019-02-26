Oman UAE Exchange opens new branch in Wadi Al Luwami

MUSCAT: Oman UAE Exchange, a renowned money transfer, foreign currency exchange and payment solutions brand in the Sultanate of Oman, has opened its new branch in Wadi Al Luwami.

Customers can walk-in and choose from a broad range of financial services such as instant money transfer, real-time account credit facility and foreign currency exchange. The branch will remain open from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm on Sunday to Thursday while on Friday, customers can visit anytime between 9:30 am to 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm to 9:30 pm.

In addition to the convenient payment solutions available at the branches, customers can also send money through the recently launched Oman UAE Exchange Online Money Transfer mobile app and website.

Related