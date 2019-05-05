Oman UAE Exchange launches self-service kiosks for remittances

MUSCAT: Oman UAE Exchange, a renowned money transfer, foreign currency exchange and payments solutions brand in the country, has introduced a new self-service kiosk facility to further enhance their customers’ experiences through innovation and automated technology. With this, Oman UAE Exchange becomes the first exchange house in the Sultanate to launch self-service kiosks for international bank account money transfer services, with options to pay using debit cards or by cash. Customers can now look forward to a more convenient, easier and quicker access to a host of remittance services while avoiding queues and reducing waiting time at the branch.

The first kiosk was inaugurated at Oman UAE Exchange’s Ruwi branch and plans are already well under way to set up self-service kiosks in other branches across the Sultanate soon. Using only their Oman National or Resident ID card, registered customers of Oman UAE Exchange can initiate kiosk transactions faster and, either by using their debit cards or by cash, send money to their beneficiaries’ bank accounts anywhere in the world with just a few taps on the kiosks’ touch-screens.

Moreover, registered Oman UAE Exchange customers no longer need to input their ID numbers as once they insert their National or Resident ID card into the kiosk, their details will be displayed instantly. This is due to the integration of Oman UAE Exchanges’ systems with the Sultanate’s ID Authority systems that allows the information to be pulled automatically.

As a result, it reduces the overall time taken to complete kiosk transactions. The added convenience of using debit cards to send money through kiosks, as offered by Oman UAE Exchange, is also a first in the Oman market.

“As a market leader, we are constantly innovating and investing in our capabilities to create new customer experiences. The introduction of the self-service kiosk facility as an additional customer touchpoint, with options to pay using debit cards or by cash, will further help us to provide greater accessibility, convenience and added value to our customers. This initiative is a continuation of our digital transformation journey and reiterates our commitment to unparalleled service to deliver superior customer experiences. We thank the Central Bank of Oman and our partners for their unwavering support and collaboration to make this happen,” said Boban MP, Chief Executive Officer of Oman UAE Exchange.

In line with its larger digital innovation programme, Oman UAE Exchange had also launched its online money transfer mobile app and web portal last year. The brand is a recipient of many awards and accolades for its digital vision and strategy, with the recent one being the ‘Oman Digital Transformation Award’ received at the 2nd Telecom Innovations Oman awards ceremony.

