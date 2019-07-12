Oman U-19 team to play India, Jordan in Turkey

Yaqoob al Sabahi, head coach of Oman national U-19 football team, has called up 24 probables for the external camp that is scheduled to take place in Turkey during July 14 to 29. The external camp list include the following probables: Abdulhameed al Hasani (Bausher), Maytham al Ajmi, Hamza Qasboob (Al Ettihad), Sufyan Bait Amer (Dhofar), Qusai al Jaradi, Osama al Hadabi, Muntsar al Zadjali, Al Yaqdhan al Mushaifri (Al Seeb), Nibras al Mashari, Essa al Naabi (Muscat), Fahim al Saadi (Al Musannah), Tariq al Mashari (Jaalan), Mohammed al Balushi, Wael al Harthi (Al Suwaiq), Mohammed al Tarshi, Al Azhar al Balushi (Al Shabab), Khalid al Abadi, Khalfan al Rudaini (Saham), Omar al Salti, Hamed al Mukhani, Mahmood al Alawi, Salim al Dawodi (Al Oruba), Mulham al Sunaidy (Oman), Fahad al Rasbi (Al Kamil W’al Wafi) and Abdullah al Musharafi (Sur).

The first overseas camp will be followed by another overseas camp in Iraq which will be during October 29 to 31. Both camps will include series of friendlies which are scheduled to be played on July 19, 21, 23 and 26. The Sultanate team will play two friendlies against India while the third match will be with Jordan.

The team under Yaqoob al Sabahi, recently completed a domestic camp which ended on July 10. During the internal camp, Al Sabahi’s boys played against Syria team which had a preparatory camp in Muscat. Syria beat Oman 1-0 in the friendly match on July 9.

The U-19 team is currently undergoing intensive preparation as the Sultanate team will take part in the AFC Asian Championship Qualification in November. The Sultanate will play against Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and Pakistan in Group A of the qualifications to AFC Asian U-19 Championship in Iraq in 2020. The qualifications will be from November 2 to 10.