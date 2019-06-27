Oman U-19 team to begin internal camp today

MUSCAT, June 27 –

Oman national U-19 football team will be back in action after a break and will begin their internal preparatory camp in Muscat on Friday. The domestic camp is part of the team’s preparation for the AFC Asian Qualification in November. The Sultanate team will play against Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and Pakistan in Group A of the qualifications to AFC Asian U-19 Championship in Iraq in 2020. The qualifications will begin on November 2 and last till November 10.

The domestic camp — which will last until July 10 — will include two preparatory matches against Syria team on July 6 and 9. Also, the camp will include around ten evening sessions and seven morning sessions. Yaqoob al Sabahi, the experienced national coach of the junior team, stated in a previous interview with Oman Daily Observer that the local players are required to have more number of international matches to raise their technical level and to ensure better preparations for the team. He revealed that the team will start a comprehensive training from end of June until the qualification will take place.

Yaqoob al Sabahi has called up 26 players for the internal camp which will start on Friday. The probables of the team include the following members: Maytham al Ajmi, Hamza Qasboob (Al Ettihad), Mohammed al Tarshi, Al Azhar al Balushi (Al Shabab), Qusai al Jaradi, Osama al Hadabi, Muntsar al Zadjali, Al Yaqdhan al Mushaifri (Al Seeb), Nibras al Mashari, Essa al Naabi (Muscat), Sufyan bait Amer (Dhofar), Mulham al Sunaidy, Omar al Salti, Hamed al Mukhani, Mahmood al Alawi, Salim al Dawodi (Al Oruba), Naser al Naimi, Omar al Naimi (Al Nahdha), Khalid al Abadi, Khalfan al Rudaini (Saham), Mohammed al Balushi, Wael al Harthi (Al Suwaiq), Muhannad al Mamari (Al Nasr), Abdullah al Yarubi (Al Bashyer), Tariq al Mashari (Jaalan) and Fahad al Rasbi (Al Kamil W’al Wafi).

The Under-19 team schedule will also feature overseas camps in Turkey and Iraq. The Turkey camp will be during July 14 to July 27, while the Iraq camp will be during October 29 to 31. The Turkey camp will include four friendlies which are scheduled to be played on July 19, 21, 23 and 26.

