Oman U-19 team concludes Bahrain camp on bright note

Muscat, Feb 13 – Oman national U-19 football team completed an external camp in Bahrain as a part of their preparation for AFC Asian Qualification in September. The first abroad preparatory camp lasted for 10 days in Manama city and included two friendly matches against Bahrain. The first match ended with a 1-1 draw, while Oman junior team registered a 3-0 victory in the second match. Hamza al Rashdi was the star of the match as he netted two goals while the third goal scored by Al Azhar al Balushi.

Bahrain camp’s was an opportunity to emphasis on the fitness and skills of players. Yaqoob al Sabahi, former head coach of U-16 team and the new head of coaching staff of U-19 team, selected the new initial list of players (born in 2000, 2001 and 2002) and that will be changing frequently as per the performance of players during the upcoming camps and friendly matches.

Technical coaching staff headed by Al Sabahi, is monitoring the talented players in the league who can make the grade for the Asian qualifiers in September. The next squad will be announced prior to the camp in April or May. The comprehensive training will begin in April end or beginning of May as most players will finish the academic examinations. The next preparation will include a series of internal and external camps. Also, some international and local friendly matches are planned.

Coach al Sabahi and his support technical staff will focus on observing the players in their clubs during league matches.

The 24-member Oman national (U-19) team squad: Maytham al Ajmi (Al Ettihad), Hamza Qasboob (Al Ettihad), Mulham al Sunaidy (Al Oruba), Nouh al Raqadi (Bausher), Qusai al Jaradi (Al Seeb), Al Yaqdhan al Mushaifri (Al Seeb), Sufyan bait Amer (Dhofar), Essa al Naabi (Muscat), Nibras al Mashari (Muscat), Abdullah al Yarubi (Al Bashyer), Hamza al Ghafri (Al Rustaq), Mohammed al Balushi (Al Suwaiq), Said al Salami (Al Suwaiq), Mohammed al Tarshi (Al Shabab), Al Azhar al Balushi (Al Shabab), Nasser al Naabi (Al Shabab), Salim al Abdulsalam (Saham), Abdullah al Musharafi (Sur), Omar al Salti (Al Oruba), Hamed al Mukhani (Al Oruba), Mahmood al Alawi (Al Oruba), Ahmed al Sulaimi (Fanja) and Fahad al Rasbi (Al Kamil W’al Wafi).

