Oman U-16 team gears up for AFC Asian

Hilal Ali al Oufi Head coach of Oman national U-16 football team, announced the squad for the upcoming internal training camp that is scheduled to take place in Sohar from May 25 to June 3. The domestic training camp is part of a preparatory exercise for the Oman U-16s for the qualification of the AFC U-16 Championship that will be held in Saudi next September.

The 26-member Oman national (U-16) team squad consist of Hadram Fahad al Hadrami, Salim Sulaiman al Abdali, Nebras al Busaidi, Abdulrahman Bader al Jabri, Hamza Salim al Aysari, Loqman Saleh al Jadidi, Motasim Ghanim al Sameen, Murshid Khamis al Hamami, Al Munther Nasser al Hassani, Abdulaziz Fadhil al Raziqi, Mansour Aziz al Amiri, , Mashari Ali al Hassani, Said al Arimi, Breek Saif al Ghafri, Majid Saeed al Maskari, Turki Abdullah Rabie, Khalid Yazid Bait Sobeeh, Abdulrahman Saleh al Jardani, Abdulalaleem al Rawahi, Abdulaziz Talal al Mashifri, Ayham Khalfan al Raqadi, Waleed Yousif al Sunaidi, Abdulmajeed Abdulhafiz al Balushi, Ali Hassan al Balushi, Mohammed Abdulhakeem, Khaled Abdulaziz al Hashmi and Musab Abdullah al Mahfoozi.

‘Red warrior’ will play at the AFC Asian qualification in group D with hosts Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Syria. The Sultanate team commence their campaign at the qualification with a match against Pakistan on 18th September. The second match will be against Syria on 20th September while the last match is scheduled against the host team (Saudi) on 22nd September. The first placed in all the groups will qualify to the AFC Asian U-16 Championship while the best four teams who will position at second placed will join to the Championship alongside to the host team.

Oman U-16 team completed an external camp in Tajikistan in last April month as a part of their preparation for AFC Asian Qualification in September. The abroad preparatory camp included two friendly matches against Tajikistan. The first match ended with a 3-3 draw, while Oman junior team suffered a 2-0 loss in the second match. The external camp followed by an internal camp earlier in May month in Muscat during May 2 to 4.

