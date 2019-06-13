Oman U-16 football team to play against Iraq in a friendly match today

MUSCAT, June 13 –

Oman national U-16 football team will take on Iraq team in a preparatory match on Friday at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The match will kick off at 7:15 pm. Both the teams will clash again next Monday as part of the their preparations for the AFC Asian qualification which will take place in Saudi next September. The Sultanate team will play in group D with hosts Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Syria.

The junior team is back to the new domestic camp in Muscat. The current internal camp included three morning sessions and seven evening sessions.

The morning training focused on physical fitness part while the evening sessions delved on some technical tactics. The technical staff of the team headed by the national coach Hilal al Oufi and the assistant Sultan al Touqi are continuously motivating the players and keeping them in good spirits. The current internal camp will be followed by an external camp to Turkey on June 19.

The previous internal camp which was held before Eid break in Suhar and included two local preparatory matches. The first match was against Al Salam U-19 team and the match ended with a 1/1 draw. The second match was with Saham U-19 team and the latter beat the national team 2/1.

Oman U-16 football team had completed the first external camp successfully in Tajikistan which was held last April. The abroad preparatory camp included two friendly matches against Tajikistan. The first match ended with a 3-3 draw, while Oman junior team suffered a 2-0 loss in the second match. The external camp was followed by an internal camp earlier in May month in Muscat during May 2 to 4.

‘Red warrior’ will commence their campaign at the AFC Asian qualification with a match against Pakistan on September 18. The following match will be against Syria on September 20 while the last match is scheduled against the host team (Saudi) on September 22. The first placed in all the groups will qualify to the AFC Asian U-16 Championship while the best four teams who will position at second placed will join to the Championship alongside to the host team.

Oman national (U-16) team squad consist of the following members:

Hadram Fahad al Hadrami, Salim Sulaiman al Abdali, Nebras al Busaidi, Abdulrahman Bader al Jabri, Hamza Salim al Aysari, Loqman Saleh al Jadidi, Motasim Ghanim al Sameen, Murshid Khamis al Hamami, Al Munther Nasser al Hassani, Abdulaziz Fadhil al Raziqi, Mansour Aziz al Amri, Mashari Ali al Hassani, Said al Arimi, Breek Saif al Ghafri, Turki Abdullah Rabie, Abdulalaleem al Rawahi, Abdulaziz Talal al Mashifri, Ayham Khalfan al Raqadi, Abdulmajeed Abdulhafiz al Balushi, Ali Hassan al Balushi, Mohammed Abdulhakeem, Khaled Abdulaziz al Hashmi, Mamoon al Oraimi and Aflah al Jaradi,