Oman U-12 TT tournament begins

As many as nine teams are taking part in the hopes (under-12) national table tennis tournament which begun on Thursday at Muscat Grand Mall (MGM) under the organisation of Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC). The competitions is expected to be a tough contest between 19 players to clinch the title.

The three-day tournament will be played in group system. All 19 players are distributed into three groups. The first and second place will qualify to the next round which will be played as knockout stage.

Many official referees of OTTC officiated the matches of tournament including: Maryam al Alawi, Aiysha al Saidi, Hamood al Hajri and Al Julanda al Mawali. Fahad al Abri is the general referee of the tournament, Khalid al Zaabi is the tournament manager and Mohammed al Jassasi is the general supervisor.

OTTC opted to hold the tournament at MGM to boost the game among the general audience. Moreover, OTTC is working to reach to all society categories and raise their awareness on table tennis sport.

The final ceremony of the tournament will be on Saturday under the patronage of Mohammed Khamis Mohammed al Sunaidi, Financial Chief Officer at Oman Fiber Optic company, in presence of top dignitaries and officials.

Related