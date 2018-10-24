Head stories 

Oman, Tunisia discuss cooperation

Oman Observer

HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received on Wednesday at his office in Muscat Samir al Tayeb, Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries in the Republic of Tunisia. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries. The meeting was attended by a number of officials from both sides. — ONA

