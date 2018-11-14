Oman Tower Company gets land

Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has handed over a number of government plots designated for the construction of communication towers to Oman Tower Company. Oman Towers Company was established to help build standardised telecommunications infrastructure for all licensed telecom operators in the Sultanate. Oman 70 Holding Company owns 56 per cent stake in the company and ActivCo, which enjoys global experience specialised in the management, operation and maintenance of telecommunication towers, owns 34 per cent. The Government, represented by Oman Broadband Company owns 10 per cent.

