Oman Tourism College and Omran fete ‘Women in Tourism’

MUSCAT, OCT 20 – In celebration of Omani Women’s Day, Oman Tourism College collaborated with Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) to host the fourth edition of its ‘Women in Tourism’ initiative at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on October 17, 2018. Held under the patronage of Dr Suad Mohamed Ali Sulaiman al Lawati, Vice Chairperson of the Majlis Addawla (State Council), the annual event featured array speakers showcasing the achievement of ladies working in tourism. Aimed at enriching local perspectives on industry employment, the college demonstrated the opportunities available for female professionals in the sector as one of the nation’s foremost development priorities.

Wafa Saleh al Buraiki, a Lecturer in Marketing at OTC and Spokesperson for the ‘Woman in Tourism’ initiative, said, “This year’s edition of OTC’s ‘Women in Tourism initiative’ comes in collaboration with Omran to highlight the broad range of vibrant career prospects available for women in Oman. We proudly acknowledge the resounding achievements made by our initiative and the growth of OTC’s Lady Leaders Network, which now hosts 130 members representing 30 companies across different sectors of the tourism industry”.

She added, “The initiative promotes a variety of segments in tourism as respectable, reliable, and interesting career choices with arguably unparalleled room for professional growth, based on the nation’s development plans.

Other important objectives benefited as a result of the college’s event, notably our aim to increase the number of female graduates employed following their graduation, in addition to raising support for women currently employed in tourism through the establishment of peer support networks”.

As a key economic sector tourism in Oman in undergoing extensive investment with development plans that expect to see 21,000 jobs arise within 14 months, as promised by the government initiative Tanfeedh. As the starting point of major long-term expansion, the boost in local employment requires the rise of a competent and qualified national workforce in preparation for the 500,000 jobs as projected in the national Tourism Strategy under Vision 2040.

Commenting on Omran’s successful collaboration with OTC, Badriya al Siyabi, CSR Manager at Omran, said, “We are pleased to have been part of this highly successful edition of OTC’s ‘Women in Tourism’ initiative, in that we delivered a strong message in support of the government’s diversification strategy and the empowerment of a competent female workforce for the tourism sector.

We thank OTC for its invitation to support this outstanding initiative and hope to aid its growth in the coming years.”

She continued, “Through its CSR programmes Omran focuses on responsible tourism and the engagement of local communities in across the sector. Our collaboration with OTC underlines the role of Omani women in supporting the development of tourism by learning about the plethora of opportunities available in the sector and working in various professions.

Omran’s projects will certainly have direct and indirect socio-economic effect on society, harnessing the potential of local youth and aspiring professionals to develop their skills and enable them as industry talent. Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, for example, provides many opportunities for local youth and SMEs linked to tourism. The company also has a number of hotels and resorts under its umbrella. As women continue to prove their abilities we must encourage and support their progress based on the opportunities presented”.

