Oman tourism arrivals to increase 13%

Muscat, March 12 – Tourism arrivals to Oman will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent between 2018 and 2021, said a data released of Arabian Travel Market 2018.

Commissioned by ATM, the Colliers International data predicts the rise will be fuelled by visitors from across the GCC, who accounted for 48 per cent of guests in 2017.

There was an increase of 2.3 per cent in the total revenue of three to five star hotels as of December-end 2017, compared to the same period a year ago. The three to five star hotels received 1.5 million guests till the end of December, compared to the same period a year ago.

In addition, arrivals from India (ten per cent), Germany (six per cent), the UK (five per cent) and Philippines (three per cent) are also expected to contribute heavily to the growth, supported by new visa processes and improved flight connections.

Historically, the Middle East has been the largest source market for Oman, with arrivals from this group increasing at an annual rate of 20 per cent between 2012 and 2017.

These trends have contributed to a spike in companies looking to enter the Omani tourism market, as demonstrated during ATM 2017 when the number of attendees interested to do business with the sultanate increased 13 per cent compared to the 2016 edition of the show, the release said.

The number of attendees from Oman increased 18 per cent over the same period.

Simon Press, senior exhibition director, ATM, said, “The latest data demonstrates the growth in visitors to Oman will continue, supported by strategic investment from the government as it turns to tourism to diversify its income streams.

“Oman is a fantastic destination with responsible, eco, cultural and heritage attractions, as well as being a key travel hub, with significant opportunity to capitalize on transit itineraries for stopover visitors.”

Press added: “With strong existing demand from GCC leisure and business travellers, Oman is preparing for even more four- and five-star guests over the coming years as work completes on the Oman Exhibition & Convention Centre and Muscat Opera.

“Occupancy could rise by as much as five per cent in 2018, so Oman really is one to watch.”

The ATM 2018 will build on the success of this year’s edition, with a host of seminar sessions looking back over the last 25 years and how the hospitality industry in the MENA region is expected to shape up over the next 25.

The event takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from April 22-25.

