Oman top place for adventure tourism

New Delhi: The Sultanate won the Best International Destination Award for Adventure Tourism 2018 at the annual awards’ ceremony hosted by Travel and Leisure magazine. The Sultanate managed to attract 174,000 visitors from India during the first six months of 2018, an increase of 15 per cent compared to the same period last year. Travel and Leisure magazine awards winners based on the votes of its readers over three months. The Sultanate was among the competitors in the voting as it scored the highest points in the category of preferred international destination for adventure tourism.

