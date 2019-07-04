Oman to take part in Arab Junior Athletics in Tunisia

Oman’s national athletics junior team will take part in the Arab Athletics Championship for junior level (U-16 and U-17) in Tunisia. The four-day championship will conclude on Sunday.

As many as 400 athletes will take part in this edition of championship representing 14 countries including: Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, Egypt, Qatar, Iraq, Algeria, Yemen, Morocco, Somalia, Djibouti, Libya, Oman and the hosts Tunisia.

The Sultanate team comprises 12 athletes for different competitions. The team squad includes Ali al Balushi and Hatim Faraj for 100/200 metres sprint, Sami al Hamdani for 400/800 metres run, Hamza al Jabri for 1,500 metres run, Hussain al Farsi for 1,500/3,000 metres run, Mohammed al Rawahi for 10,000 metres run, Suhaib al Hasani for 110/400 metres hurdles, 2,000 metres steeplechase and long jump. Hamza Yaqoot for long jump competitions, Abdulrahman al Abri and Abdulaziz al Tarshi for discus throw, Abdulaziz al Tarshi for javelin, Mubeen al Kindi for hammer throw, Aliya al Mughairi for long jump and high jump and Maithaa al Mamri for 100/400 metres sprint.

Oman’s athletes got prepared for this Arabian meet through internal camp in Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex and an external camp in Tunisia prior the championship. Oman’s squad are ready to claim medals and raise the Sultanate flag at this event.

