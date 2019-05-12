Oman to promote star gazing with natural reserve

Muscat: As part of the efforts to boost tourism by establishing a star-light

reserve for people to experience the beauty of the sky, all types of lights will be banned in specified parts of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

This announcement was made by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) after the Royal Decree last week.

Article 1 of the Royal Decree said: “A nature reserve shall be established in are of Al Hajar al Gharbi to see the lights of the stars in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, which shall be assigned the area specified in the decree.”

Apart from encouraging star gazing tourism, the natural reserve will limit light pollution due to the growing use of outdoor lights, the decree said.

Situated at a height of 25,000 m above sea level, the reserve will be counted as the highest in the Sultanate that includes the highest summit (Jabel Shams).

It also includes the largest number of endangered juniper trees.