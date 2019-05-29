Oman to present maiden review on SDG adoption

MUSCAT, MAY 29 –

Oman, represented by the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP), is set to present its maiden Voluntary National Review (VNR) at a UN forum in July, highlighting the Sultanate’s plans and efforts to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by the year 2030.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2015 by all UN Member States including the Sultanate of Oman, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet. At its heart are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that countries have set for themselves in ending poverty, improving health and education, reducing inequality, tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests, among other goals.

The Sultanate is among 51 countries that will conduct their Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) at the seventh session of the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF 2019), which will be held under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) during July 9-15, 2019 in New York. The Sultanate, according to an official of Oman’s Supreme Council for Planning, is close to finalising its Voluntary National Review for presentation to the UN body in July.

Intisar Abdullah al Wahaibi, Director General of Development Planning at the Council’s Secretariat General, said the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been integrated into the developmental planning process in the Sultanate.

From the outset of Oman’s adoption of the SDGs, these goals have been integrated into the nation’s 9th Five Year Plan (spanning the 2016-2020 timeframe) and are being incorporated into the Sultanate’s long-term 2040 Vision strategy, she said.

Speaking at a recent forum held in the city, she said a national task force set up under the auspices of the Supreme Council for Planning is working with strategic partners across government ministries and agencies in the delivery of a comprehensive report encapsulating Oman’s commitment to achieving the SDGs.

Oman’s Voluntary National Review will provide a snapshot of the plethora of initiatives, programmes, workshops and strategies initiated by various organs of the government in implementing the 17 SDGs, according to the official. It will outline best practices and success stories achieved thus far, and underscore the unique efforts being made by the country in delivering on these goals.

Deliberations during the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF 2019) will focus on ‘Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality’. They will also be an in-depth review of SDG 4 (quality education), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), SDG 10 (reduced inequalities), SDG 13 (climate action) and SDG 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions), in addition to SDG 17 (partnerships for the Goals).

