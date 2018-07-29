Oman to participate in Arab TT in Egypt

MUSCAT: As many as 13 teams, including the Sultanate, will take part in the 17th Arab Table Tennis Cup in Cairo on Monday. The Arab Table Tennis Cup will be held from July 30 to August 6, in Egypt at Cairo indoor stadium. The championship is organised by Egypt Table Tennis Committee in cooperation with the Arab Table Tennis Federation.

The Sultanate team will participate in all categories of the tournament including: teams, singles and doubles. Oman under-12 team will be represented by Ahmed al Riyami, Ayman al Shehi, Mohammed al Mutawa and Mouaid al Mutawa. The under-14 team will comprise of the following players: Muaath al Shehi, Al Mundher al Ghassani and Essa al Riyami. The first four days will be for teams competitions while the rest days of tournament will be for singles and doubles.

Oman head coach Mohammed Atoum completed all the required technical preparations for the players by having camps and training sessions in June and July.

On the other hand, Omani umpire Hamood al Hajri will be one of the official referees during the Arab TT. This is Al Hajri’s first tournament outside Oman. He had completed the final exam to get the international refereeing licence in March.

