Oman to mark Yoga Day tomorrow

Muscat: Oman Olympic Committee represented by Oman Sport and Active Society Committee, in cooperation with the Indian Embassy in the Sultanate and Art of Living, celebrates on Friday evening the International Yoga Day at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, Nizwa Sport Complex, Jindal Shadeed Township Hall in Sohar and Indian Social Club in Salalah.

Several countries across the world will also celebrate this day under the theme ‘Yoga for Peace’. The UN General Assembly announced on December 11, 2014 that June 21 may be marked as Yoga Day which has been endorsed by more than 177 UN member counties.

 

