Oman to host International Gas Union forum in 2020

Muscat, FEB 17 – Oman will host the prestigious International Gas Union’s 16th International Gas Research Conference (IGRC 2020) in collaboration with Oman LNG and the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) next year — an event that will attract a large gathering of senior level executives and technical gas experts from the global gas industry. The Conference will be hosted in the Middle East for the first time. IGRC is a triennial event organised by International Gas Union (IGU), attracting over 1000 participants representing more than 40 countries. IGRC 2020 will highlight the research, development and innovation aspects of the ever-growing gas industry.

Additionally, the esteemed event will bring enormous socio-economic benefits to Oman and promote the country as an important foothold to hold conferences, exhibitions and events. It will also leverage the Sultanate’s strategic location and enhance the country’s profile as a preferred destination for doing business. The event could not have come at a better time, as 2020 marks a significant milestone in which Oman LNG will celebrate twenty years of its existence since the start of operations in 2000. Oman LNG was establishment through the visionary leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos by a Royal Degree in 1994.

According to the IGU, Oman supplies a critical three per cent of liquefied natural gas to meet demand in the international LNG trade and its volumes are pivotal in keeping the balance of supply and demand. With natural gas as the world’s cleanest and most efficient fossil fuel, Oman LNG plays an important role, bringing energy to many corners of the world, helping to diversify the country’s economy. Oman LNG, as the longest existing IGU member in Oman, has gone to great efforts to bring prestigious gas events to Oman, to be able to showcase the multitude of wonders this country has in abundance – from its strategic geographic location, well-developed venues to the beautiful natural splendours this country boasts.

The LNG industry is a significant contributor to a steadily increasing quality of life for citizens and residents in the Sultanate of Oman through its execution of a wide swath of social investment programmes through Oman LNG Development Foundation that addresses many economic and social needs. Export of Oman’s first cargo was in 2000 and since then, proceeds from the blossoming trade have supported, what some observers have described, as an ambitious diversification programme that has spurred growth in other important sectors of the economy including tourism, agriculture and the spread of vital infrastructure that support business and daily life.

Harib al Kitani, CEO of Oman LNG LLC said, “We are very grateful and humbled by being able to bring such a prestigious event to Oman. The IGRC 2020 will bring over 1000 senior leaders, partners and experts in the gas industry together to share invaluable insights into the role of natural gas today, amid critical gas discoveries and a booming gas industry, and in the future. The competition was very intense and the voting decision by 30 members of the IGU Executive Committee marked Oman as the next destination for such a prestigious conference. Such outstanding success is attributed to the on-going cooperation between the International Gas Union and Oman LNG, with the support of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.”

Rodney Cox, Events Director of the International Gas Union stated, “The International Gas Union (IGU) is very pleased to welcome Muscat, Oman as the Host of IGRC 2020. IGU Charter Member, Oman LNG, has been an active contributor to IGU and hosting IGRC 2020 builds on this ongoing support. We look forward to an outstanding conference that supports both IGU’s global objectives as well as a legacy for the natural gas industry in Oman and the region.”

Related