Oman to host global travel and tourism industry ‘Oscars’

MUSCAT, JUNE 16 – Attesting to Oman’s growing international reputation as a singular holiday destination, the global finale of the 2019 World Travel Awards — billed as the ‘Oscars’ of the worldwide travel, tourism and hospitality industries — will be held in Muscat later this year. The Royal Opera House Muscat — one of the most iconic of the Sultanate’s cultural landmarks — will serve as the venue of the grand finale of the 26th World Travel Awards, set to be held on November 28, 2019.

As with previous editions of the grand finale, the gala ceremony is expected to bring in a constellation of VIPs from the world of travel, including ministers, CEOs of Tourism Boards and airlines, industry leaders and experts to toast the winners of regional events held during the course of this year.

The presence of such a large gathering of travel industry luminaries will inevitably shine an international spotlight on Oman’s tourism potential. As part the World Travel Awards (WTA), the event’s UK-based organisers hold a series of regional gala shows in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Australasia, Latin America, Africa and the Indian Ocean, North America and the Caribbean. Each of these shows recognises and rewards excellence within each continent, culminating in a grand finale at the end of the year – an honour bestowed on Oman this year.

“In 2019, World Travel Awards Grand Tour features regional gala ceremonies in North America & the Caribbean (Jamaica), Middle East (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Africa & the Indian Ocean (Mauritius), Europe (Madeira, Portugal), Latin America (La Paz, Bolivia), and Asia & Oceania (Phu Quoc, Vietnam). Regional winners then compete head to head in the corresponding world categories. The winners will be announced on the night of the World Travel Awards Grand Final in Muscat, Oman in November 2019,” the World Travel Awards announced on its website. At the regional show held in April in Abu Dhabi (for the wider Middle East travel industry), national carrier Oman Air collected awards for the ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline — Business Class’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline — Economy Class’, whilst Muscat International Airport emerged as the ‘Middle East’s Leading Airport’.