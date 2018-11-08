Local Main 

Oman to host Busworld Expo in 2021

Oman Observer

Muscat: Mwasalat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Busworld, the biggest bus and coach exhibition in the world, to host the event in Muscat in 2021.

Busworld is the world’s largest B2B exhibition for the bus and coach industry, exhibiting buses, coaches and mini buses, as well as parts, components and services. The first Busworld exhibition took place 46 years ago in the city of Kortrijk in Belgium in 1971.

This exhibition is an exclusive marketplace and a unique opportunity to network, learn and source new technology, launch/promote new products and also an ideal platform to find more technologies and services from the bus and coach industry, according to  Busworld organizers.

