Oman to host 9th GPCA Fertilisers Convention on September 18-20

MUSCAT, JULY 3 – The 9th Fertilisers Convention of the Gulf Petrochemicals & Chemicals Association (GPCA) will be held under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy (pictured), Minister of Oil and Gas, during September 18-20, 2018 in Muscat. The event will open with a welcome address from Dr Al Rumhi and opening remarks from Dr Abdulrahman Jawahery, President, GPIC and Chairman, GPCA Fertiliser Committee. The keynote address on Day 1 will be presented by Rakesh Kapur, the President of the International Fertiliser Association (IFA), and Joint Managing Director of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), while Charlotte Hebebrand, Director General, International Fertiliser Association (IFA), will deliver day two keynote address.

Other distinguished speakers include John Baffes, Senior Economist, World Bank (Development Prospects Group); Seta Tutundjian, Director of Partnerships and Knowledge Management, International Center for Bio saline Agriculture (ICBA); Dr P S Gahlaut, Managing Director, Indian Potash Limited (IPL); Thomas Rings, Partner, AT Kearney; and Dr Khalid Hussain al Assaf, Director, Estidamah Center, among others.

In line with the GCC’s national visions and transformation strategies, the economic diversification drive and the regional fertilisers industry is undergoing a period of change. Feedstock prices, constraints in the supply of gas within the region and increasing competition in markets abroad are forcing the industry to look for new ways to remain competitive by capitalising on its strengths and seeking new opportunities for collaboration and innovation throughout its value chain.

Reflecting on these changes, the convention will be held under the theme “New frontiers and opportunities”. A content-rich agenda will highlight the key role of fertilisers in ensuring food security in a world with rapidly growing population and rising demand for nutrition, promote regional innovations in agriculture and discuss key trade trends from across the globe. Technical sessions dedicated to operational efficiency and environmental sustainability along with a workshop on customer value management will provide further opportunities to share knowledge and best practice on this important industry platform.

