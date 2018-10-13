Oman to host 2018 edition of Gas & LNG Middle East Summit

MUSCAT, OCT 13 – Underscoring the increasingly pivotal role of natural gas in driving the nation’s economic growth, Oman is set to host the 2018 edition of the ‘Gas & LNG Middle East Summit’ — a high-profile event that brings together key figures from the gas industries of Europe, Asia, United States and the Middle East. The 2-day event, which will be held under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Oman’s Minister of Oil & Gas, is scheduled to take place during October 29-30, 2018 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre in Muscat.

Highlighting the significance of the forum, organisers Wisdom Events explained: “The Summit will take place in Muscat, Oman and will open up ample opportunities for networking and building business partnerships. Expert insights, new technologies, unique approaches, actionable solutions and professional connections — this platform is a one-stop resource for all gas and LNG business needs.”

Covering subjects that are the most important for further development of gas infrastructure with a special focus on LNG, the notable speakers will delve into topics on upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the industry, the UK-based event management firm noted.

In addition to the presence of Dr Al Rumhy at the inaugural session, the Gas & LNG Middle East Summit also features a distinguished line-up of prominent energy executives as speakers and presenters.

The list includes Harib al Kitani, Chief Executive Officer — Oman LNG; Yousuf al Ojaili, President — BP Oman; Stephane Michel, President of Middle East and North Africa, Exploration & Production Division — Total; Asje Tempelman, Vice-President Ventures East — Shell Integrated Gas; Alessandro Della Zoppa, Executive Vice-President for the Business Unit LNG — Eni; Sabeur Mansar, Vice-President Commercial — Shell; Hamed al Maghderi, Country Director — Oman, Energy South Asia, Middle East & Africa — ENGIE; and David Kalife, CEO — Oman Oil Marketing Company.

The Summit is being held against a backdrop of dramatic developments in Oman’s gas and related LNG industry. The Ministry of Oil & Gas is championing a new model in gas monetisation in the Sultanate, centring on large-scale investment in integrated energy developments.

Leading energy heavyweights such as Shell, Total and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy) have already cottoned on to the idea and have inked tentative agreements with the ministry to help flesh out concrete proposals for gas monetisation encompassing the upstream, midstream and downstream components of the gas business chain.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in May, Shell Gas & Power Developments BV (Shell) and Total have broadly committed to participating in upstream gas exploration and development, gas-to-liquids (GTL), liquified natural gas (LNG) and renewable energies.

Total and Shell as operators will develop several natural gas discoveries located in the Greater Barik area on onshore Block 6, with respective shares of 25 per cent and 75 per cent, as per the agreement between both companies and before possible State back-in, with the objective of an initial gas production of around 500 MMcfd and a potential to reach 1 bcf/d at a later stage.

Total, for its part, says it will use its equity gas entitlement as feedstock to develop a regional hub in Oman for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering service which will supply LNG as a fuel to marine vessels. This calls for the establishment of a new small-scale modular liquefaction plant to be built in Sohar Port.

The plant will comprise a 1 Mt per year train offering the flexibility for expansion as required by the development of the LNG bunkering market. Separately, the Omani government also signed an MoU with Oxy and Oman Oil Company to explore investment opportunities in the petrochemical field.

Oman LNG, the host of the two-day Summit, is expected to showcase its own ambitious debottlenecking and sustainability strategies centring on its 3-train liquefaction complex at Qalhat near Sur.

The majority-government owned company is said to be weighing a major debottlenecking of its Qalhat plant — a move that could potentially boost its LNG output by 1.5 million tonnes per year (tpy).

