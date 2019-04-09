Oman to have impact of trough by Saturday or Sunday

MUSCAT, APRIL 9 – The Sultanate expected to experience the influence of trough from low pressure on Saturday or Sunday.

Even though weather experts at Oman Met Office still classify the forecast as midterm indicators, the weather forecaster said, “the location of the low pressure could be over Iraq or nearby countries but the trough could head across the Arabian Sea toward the some parts of the Sultanate including northern governorates as well as Al Wusta and Dhofar. This is still medium range forecast so it can change anytime.”

The low pressure that originated from the eastern part of the Arabian Sea is expected to move from west to east. The weather forecaster added, “In the coming two to three day there are chances for the low pressure to move toward Iran and have the trough move towards Oman.”

The trough is expected to bring in light to moderate rains and at times even thundershowers. Under the influence of the low pressure the Arabian Sea is expected to be rough.

“Saturday is when the direct impact could be experienced,” pointed out the weather expert explaining the rains received in Sinaw and Khasab were result of the high and medium clouds.

The weather bulletin from Oman Met Office stated that mainly clear skies are expected over most of the Sultanate with advection of high and medium clouds over the northern governorates and chances of isolated rain over al Hajar Mountains. According to the weather forecast there are also chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches over the coasts of governorate of Al Wusta. There is also a chance of dust rising winds over desert and open areas.

Over Oman Sea coasts wind will be northeasterly light to moderate during day, while over rest of the Sultanate it will be southerly to southwesterly light to moderate occasionally fresh.

