Oman to have impact of trough by Saturday or Sunday: Met

Muscat: The Sultanate expected to experience the influence of trough from low pressure on Saturday or Sunday, according to the Oman Met officials.

Even though weather experts at Oman Met office sill classify the forecast as midterm indicators, the weather forecaster said, “The location of the low pressure could be over Iraq or nearby countries but the trough could head across the Arabian Sea toward some parts of the Sultanate including northern governorates as well as Al Wusta and Dhofar. This is still a medium range forecast so it can change anytime.”

The low pressure that originated from the eastern part of the Arabian Sea is expected to move from west to east. The weather forecaster added, “In the coming two to three days, there are chances for the low pressure to move towards Iran and have the trough move towards Oman.”

The trough is expected to bring in light to moderate rains and at times even thundershowers. Under the influence of the low pressure, the Arabian Sea is expected to be rough.

“Saturday is when the direct impact could be experienced,” pointed out the weather expert explaining the rains received in Sinaw and Khasab were the result of the high and medium clouds.

The weather bulletin from Oman Met Office stated that mainly clear skies are expected over most of the Sultanate with advection of high and medium clouds over the northern governorates and chances of isolated rain over al Hajar Mountains. According to the weather forecast, there are also chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches over the coasts of the governorate of Al Wusta. There is also a chance of dust rising winds over the desert and open areas.

Over the Oman Sea coasts, the wind will be northeasterly light to moderate during the day, while over rest of the Sultanate it will be southerly to southwesterly light to moderate occasionally fresh.

The sea is expected to be moderate along coasts of Arabian Sea with a maximum wave height of 2.0 meters and slight along the rest of the coasts with a maximum wave height of 1.0 meter.

There are chances of isolated rain over Musandam governorate & Al Hajar Mountains on Wednesday. Chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds along the coastal areas. Chance of dust rising winds over the desert and open areas.