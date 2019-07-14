Oman to have external camp in Germany

MUSCAT, July 14 – Oman national football team will be back to action with an overseas camp in Germany from July 17 to August 6 ahead of their qualifiers for 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup. During the camp, the Red Warriors will play some international friendly matches. The first preparatory match will be against Regensburg club on July 24 while the next match will take place on July 31 against FC Nurnberg club. Head coach Erwin Koeman will begin a new chapter with the team after his successful assignment with the team to lift the 2019 Airmarine Cup after defeating Singapore 5-4 in the final during last March.

The Dutch coach aims to ensure ideal preparations for the Red Warriors for the forthcoming tournaments and participations including the top-level events like World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers which is scheduled to be played during September 5 to June 9, 2020. The GCC Cup champions are keen to open a new chapter after moving to the second round of group round in the last edition of AFC Asian Cup in UAE.

Erwin Koeman has announced the probables for the external camp in Germany which include:

Ahmed Faraj, Khalid al Buraiki, Ibrahim al Mukhaini, Mohammed al Musalami, , Harib Jameel, al Mudher al Alawi, Abdullah Fawaz, Mutaz Saleh, Salah al Yahyaei, Yassen al Shiyadi, Mohsin al Ghassani, Omran al Hedi, Mohammed Al Balushi (Al Sheba), Ahmed al Kaabi, Mohammed al Hosni, Ali al Busaidi, Abdulaziz al Ghilani, Arshad Al Alawi, Mohsin Jawher, Mohammed al Ghassani, Nader Awadh, Ahmed Mubarek (Kanu), Abdu Aziz al Muqbali, Sad Suhail, Fayez al Rushaidi and Raed Ibrahim.