Oman to Become Official Partner of ITB Berlin 2020

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism of the Sultanate of Oman will participate in the International Travel Bourse (ITB) to be held in Berlin between 6 to 10 March 2019. The major international forum of travel and tourism industry is being participated by 44 hotel and other tourism establishments of the country, along with the national carrier of the Sultanate, Oman Air, and Oman Airports Company.

The ITB Berlin is also being participated by four Omani small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It is part of the plans of the Ministry of Tourism to empower these SMEs to remain abreast with the developments taking place in the tourism sector of the world and learn from international experiences in the area, in order to ultimately increase their capabilities.

The 378-square-meter pavilion of the Sultanate will showcase the cultural and heritage elements of the country at ITB Berlin. This is the first time the Sultanate has got such a vast area to exhibit its tourism components in one of the largest international expo. The ITB Berlin is being participated by 198 countries of the world.

The Sultanate of Oman has always been keen to participate in the ITB Berlin due to its international importance, as well as its aim to promote its own natural and cultural tourism assets. It is also seen as an opportunity to develop partnerships with the private sector of tourism in the country and its counterparts in the world.

The participation of the Sultanate in the ITB Berlin this year is being given extraordinary importance as the country is expected to be declared as the official partner of ITB Berlin 2020 on this occasion. This shows Oman’s popularity in the largest international tourism forum.

This is expected to give Oman a wonderful opportunity to introduce its tourism components strongly, eventually leading to an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and support to the economic diversification efforts of the country. The Ministry of Tourism participates in the European tourism exhibitions as this region is one of the biggest tourism markets for the

Sultanate. The number of tourists coming from Europe is continuously increasing.

Recently, the Sultanate has taken certain important measures that have had positive impacts on the tourism sector of the country. These measures included making tourism visa easy, increasing

investment in the sector, establishing more hotels and other related establishments, increasing promotional drive and exploring new markets. ONA

