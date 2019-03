Muscat: Oman Meteorology said that as per the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, the Sultanate is affected by a trough of low pressure until March 24 (Sunday).

The weather will continue to be cloudy to partly cloudy over governorates of Mussandam, Al Buraimi, North and South al Batinah, Al Dhakilyah, Al Dhahriah, North and South Sharqiyah with chances of thunder showers and isolated rains.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has urged people to take precaution, not to cross wadis and check the sea state before sailing.