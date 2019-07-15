Oman to attend UN political forum

MUSCAT, JULY 15 – Confirming the Sultanate’s commitment to achieve the 2030 Agenda of UN for Sustainable Development, the Sultanate’s delegation headed by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning, left here on Monday for New York to participate in the High-level Political Forum. The delegation also includes members of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and representatives of the related entities of the public and private institutions, academic institutions and NGOs.

The Sultanate’s participation in the forum is for reviewing the first voluntary report on the sustainable development goals for 2030. This report fully reflects the progress achieved by the Sultanate on the level of the sustainable development goals for 2030. It discusses the national strategies and plans adopted by the Sultanate to achieve these goals and identify the challenges and future plans for their achievement. It reviews the existing practices and initiatives contributing to the achievement of national objectives and priorities of sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the Sultanate’s review of the report, it organises an exhibition which accompanies the High-level Political Forum in addition to some events to identify the efforts exerted by the Sultanate to achieve the goals of the sustainable development and the outlook of economic, social and environmental development during the Blessed Renaissance.

