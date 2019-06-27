Oman to attend Nairobi Summit

MUSCAT: The Sultanate will take part in the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 (International Conference on Population and Development) themed ‘Accelerating the Promise’ during November 12 to 14.

Asr Ahmed Toson, Representative of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) in the Sultanate, said during a press briefing held at the headquarters of the Sub-Regional Office for the GCC Countries in Muscat on Thursday that the governments of Kenya and Denmark, together with UNFPA, have agreed to convene a high-level summit to bring all relevant stakeholders together to galvanise and mobilise the political and financial commitments needed to urgently complete the unfinished business of the ICPD Programme of Action.

He pointed out that the summit seeks to mobilise the efforts of international leaders in the face of outstanding challenges and recent developments related to the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development, in particular those focusing on the reproductive health and rights agenda. The summit will explain the linkages between those rights and the potential for demographic dividends

and losses that may result from omission of these important development aspects.

The summit aims to obtain a strong political commitment to the health of the agenda of the international conference, which was held in Cairo in 1994, the year that witnessed launch of the programme of the International Conference on Population and Development, as well as finding political and financial momentum for advancement of the ICPD agenda as an indispensable part of the 2030 Plan, providing a comprehensive platform for a wide range of member states and other stakeholders to meet around the universally applicable principle of rights and options for all.

The summit will provide appropriate platform for participants to study and evaluate the linkages and consistency of Cairo Declaration 2013 and 2030 Agenda and their goals. The discussions will seek for three days to identify priorities and emerging issues in the region.

Presentations and discussions by experts will identify trends and explore means to promote the integration of population demographics and issues of development planning, improving monitoring and assessment and reporting on the Cairo Declaration and sustainable development goals (SDGs). — ONA

