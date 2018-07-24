Oman thump Australia

Kazan, July 24 – Oman registered a thumping 2-1 win over Australia in their second match of the Beach Handball World Championships in Russia. Oman beat Australia 16-8, 8-15, 9-6. Earlier in Kazan, Oman suffered defeat against Denmark 2-0 in their opening match. Denmark was too strong for Oman in the first set which they won 13-6. Oman players staged a fightback in the second set and was unlucky to loss it closely 12-11. After the matches of second round of Group C, Qatar team topped the group with six points (two wins against Australia and Denmark) while Denmark are second with three points, thanks to their win over Oman. The Sultanate team is at the third position with three points and Australia are last place without any points.

For Oman, Said al Hasani, Osama al Kasbi and Hani al Deghaishi were in good form against Australia. They lifted the team in crucial moments to score points which put the Sultanate ahead. Husaain al Jabri, goalkeeper, saved many goal attempts by the Australian attackers. In the Denmark match, Oman players did not perform well as they lacked focus and concentration throughout the match. Denmark players benefited from all the mistakes made by the Omani players. Oman failed to find their rhythm in the first set while Denmark players were dominant. In the second set, Oman staged a good comeback but missed out by a point to lose the match.

Oman will face Asian giants Qatar on Wednesday at 4 pm (Oman Time) and all players are keen to win the match and secure the qualification spot to the second round. Winning only will be sufficient for the Sultanate to jump up to the next round. Oman team met Qatar team in many tournaments which means both team know each other well. Oman need a win against a strong Qatar whereas Qatar are sitting pretty with two wins in their last two matches.