Oman through the eyes of five Iraqi photographers

Five photographers from the land of civilizations; the land of Babylonia and Sumer, and from the banks of Tigris and Euphrates rivers — Iraq — are giving their own views of Oman through an exhibition titled “Oman through Iraqi Eyes.” The exhibition, concurrent with the celebrations of the 48th National Day of Oman, will continue until the 30th of this month. Hassan Shaboot, Hussain Al Samawi, Bassim Al Mahdi and Aqeel Ghanim came to Oman at the invitation of the talented Omani artist Khalid Al Rawahi, and landed in Muscat, from which they set off to visit the most famous tourist attractions in the Sultanate.

Driven by the curiosity of an explorer and the excitement of a visitor to capture with their lenses shots and views from Oman and display them in the exhibit, the five gave out their own personal touch and styles to their photos. “We have found in Oman more than we have expected. There is spatial diversity, various physiographic features, elegant architecture, expressive faces and bare deserts. And, quite frankly, we have not seen all of Oman because it is rich with all visual possibilities and more, as the diverse areas give an artistic incentive to creativity. We still feel that our thirst to capture photographs of Oman has not been slaked”, shared the photographers.

The exhibition includes fifty photographs on which the artistic side was focused on by the photographers more than the documentary. They have aimed at the aesthetic appeal with the simplest elements to satisfy all tastes and meet all levels of photographic receptivity. We hope that this exhibition will be one of the bridges of communication between our fellow Arabs and a window to see Oman with new eyes. The exhibition is opened at Gallery Sarah, Muscat, under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Ibrahim Al Busaidi, Governor of Buraimi and in the presence of a number of artists and interested visitors.