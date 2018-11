MUSCAT: Bait Al Zubair Foundation organised “Oman Through Iraqi Eyes”, an exhibition of photos taken by Iraqi photographers and the Omani artist Khalid al Rawahi. The expo was inaugurated by Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Governor of Al Buraimi. Notable Iraqi photographers Dr Hassan Shabot, Hussain al Samawi, Basim al Mahdi and Oqail Ghanim are taking part. The exhibition includes a number of photos on the environment of the Sultanate.

