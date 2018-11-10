Oman, the land of genuine wonders

One might ask about this land that I’m writing about. Some might say I’m exaggerating, but I assure you I’m not. The land of wonders is the gateway to the Arabian Gulf; it is my adorable country, Oman.

It occupies the southeast corner of the Arabian Peninsula with a coastline overlooking the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman.

Oman is well-known as a land of peace and tranquillity. It is the land where you will find hospitality, political stability and liberty.

It provides visitors with a wealth of natural attractions, fascinating culture & traditions, breathtaking landscapes and warm-welcoming people.

Oman’s picturesque landscapes, including beautiful beaches, green plantations and wonderful hills, leave a lasting impression on visitors.

The Sultanate’s long coastline and clean beaches offer a range of water sports such as water-skiing, sailing, wind surfing, scuba diving and snorkelling, all of which are popular activities for tourists.

The lofty mountains and expansive deserts reflect the other dimension of the country’s unique natural attractions. This land is surrounded by mountain ranges that occupy almost 15 per cent of the total land and are inhabited with five per cent of the population.

The deserts, with its soft golden sands and characteristic environment, including crystal-clear skies with shining stars, has inspired many a writer and poet.

The waterfalls and valleys mirrors the beauty of nature in Oman. All these feelings reveal a sense of solidarity and belonging to the place.

Oman is land of heritage and rich culture. These are reflected through the archaeological sites and historical monuments such as forts and castles spread across every corner of the country.

There are many other untouched historical and archaeological sites, some of which have not been discovered as yet.

Over 500 forts are spread all over the country, some of which date back to the 14th century. Many of these historical monuments have been recognised by Unesco as heritage landmarks.

The rich Omani culture is characterised by the distinctive traditions and hospitality of Omani people. The beauty of the Sultanate, the warmness of its inhabitants and their friendly attitude have inspired many writers, poets and photographers.

Omanis, with their peaceful and kind-hearted nature, are the real ambassadors of their country. Omanis are proud of their unique heritage and culture.

In order to preserve this precious heritage and traditions of Omani society, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos ordered the establishment of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture in 1976 and Ministry of Tourism in 2004.

Since the accession of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in 1970, the country has adopted the best features of modern technology while keeping its own heritage and unique culture alive.

Visitors to the Sultanate from different nations and backgrounds can experience enchanting sights and attractions like its natural wonders and scenic sites, ancient crafts industries and modern architecture.

Oman’s diversity surprises and delights both residents and visitors alike. It is ready to offer its traditional hospitality to visitors from all around the world.

Despite the adoption of new technology, Oman has never sacrificed its heritage and culture. Omanis have preserved their traditions.

