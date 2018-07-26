Oman takes part in religious freedom meeting in Washington

Washington: The Sultanate represented by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participates at the ministerial meeting on religious freedom in Washington.

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, is taking part at the meeting after receiving an invitation from the US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo, who is hosting the first-ever Ministerial Meeting to Advance Religious Freedom around the world.

This Sultanate’s participation comes as part of the Sultanate’s consistent strategy that is based on religious tolerance, co-existence and countering extremism.

The Ministerial will take place at the US Department of State and will convene religious leaders, rights advocates, and members of civil society organizations, government officials, and representatives of international organizations from around the world to discuss the challenges facing religious freedom, identify concrete means to address persecution of and discrimination against religious groups, and promote greater respect for religious freedom for all.