Oman takes part in population meet

Beirut: The Sultanate, represented by the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP), is taking part at the Regional Conference for Population and Development being held in Beirut. The two-day conference reviews the status and challenges of population in the Arab countries, as well as the outcomes of the executive plan for Cairo Declaration of the Population and International Development Conference Post 2014. The Sultanate’s delegation is led by Talal bin Sulaiman al Rahbi, SCP Deputy Secretary-General. He reviewed the achievements made by the Sultanate in public health, reproductive health, youth, environment and labour market. This is part of the cooperation between the Arab League, the UN Population Fund and the Economic Social Committee for West Asia (ESCWA).

