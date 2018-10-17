Local 

Oman takes part in Morocco meet

Oman Observer

Casablanca: Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, chaired the Omani delegation participating in the 108th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO), which was held in Casablanca, Morocco, on Wednesday. Present at the meeting were Ministers and Heads of Civil Service and Administrative Development of the member states in the ARADO Executive Council and Dr Nasser Al Hatlan al Qahtani, ARADO Director-General.

You May Also Like

Fourth media coordinators forum launched in Suwaiq

Badriya Al Balushi Comments Off on Fourth media coordinators forum launched in Suwaiq

A’lamaliktisaad magazine to honour best performing companies in 2017

Oman Observer Comments Off on A’lamaliktisaad magazine to honour best performing companies in 2017

Oman Air eyes 70th destination by 2023

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air eyes 70th destination by 2023