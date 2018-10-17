Oman takes part in Morocco meet

Casablanca: Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, chaired the Omani delegation participating in the 108th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO), which was held in Casablanca, Morocco, on Wednesday. Present at the meeting were Ministers and Heads of Civil Service and Administrative Development of the member states in the ARADO Executive Council and Dr Nasser Al Hatlan al Qahtani, ARADO Director-General.

Related