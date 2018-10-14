Oman takes part in IPU General Assembly in Geneva

MUSCAT: State Council members Dr Wafa bint Salim al Harrasi and Rayya bint Salim al Manthari, participated in the panel discussion, themed ‘Gender Equality in Science and Technology’ in the forum of the women parliamentarians at the 139th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union being held in Geneva from October 14 to 18. The discussion focused on a number of reports, including the report of the Bureau of Women parliamentarians on the deliberations of the Bureau at its previous session and the report of the Gender Partnership group containing the group’s recommendations and a report that included information updated on the recent activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to promote gender equality. The Omani delegation is headed by Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Majlis Ash’shura Chairman. Over 1,300 delegates from over 130 countries will deliberate on a number of critical issues affecting the development of the people across the world that include science-technology and innovation; human rights; violence against women; disarmament; sustainable development goals and migration.

