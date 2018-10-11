Oman take on Philippines in friendly match at Doha

Oman national football team will take on Philippines on Friday in a friendly during its current camp in Doha. The external preparatory camp will end on October 17 and will include a second friendly match on October 16 against Ecuador.

The current camp in Doha is scheduled for the team’s preparations in upcoming participation at the AFC Asian Cup championship in the UAE in January 2019.

Dutchman Pim Verbeek, head coach of the Sultanate team, is keen to monitor the players physical and technical level during the match. Also, he will implement some technical tactics to boost attacking as the team is suffering to score goals. In addition, both friendly matches will give technical staff an opportunity to evaluate new joiners in the Red Warrior’s squad.

Technical coaching staff monitored all the players during the last rounds of league and some HM Cup matches. Accordingly, the selection of national team has included the top local players.

