Oman take on Iraq on final day

MUSCAT, Oct 9 – Oman national volleyball team will take on Iraq on the concluding day of the International Friendly Tournament hosted by the Sultanate from October 8 to 10 at indoor courts of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The friendly tournament featured three teams including Jordan, Iraq and the Sultanate. The tournament is an important preparation event for Oman players as they are gearing up for the 21st edition of Arab Championship to be held in Cairo from October 25 to November 4. The Arab tournament will include Egypt, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Palestine and Oman. In Muscat, Iraq began their campaign with a 3-0 victory against Jordan. Iraq prevailed 25-11, 25-17, 25-12.

After the end of the preparatory tournament, Oman national team will have an external camp in Tunisia prior the participation in the Arabian team championship. Oman will play a series of friendly matches during the Tunisia camp. The Arabian championship will be played as a league system and the Sultanate team is keen to register top results in the championship despite not participating in tournaments outside Oman for more than a year.

Adil al Balushi