Oman take bronze at Arab Volleyball Championship

MUSCAT, Nov 4 – Oman national volleyball team claimed bronze medal in the 21st edition of Arab championship held in Cairo from October 25 to November 3. The Sultanate team beat Iraq 3-1 on the final day of championship to claim third spot on Saturday. Egypt emerged champions after a 3-1 victory over Bahrain in the final. In the bronze medal match, Oman took first two sets 25-20 and 25-19. In the third set Iraq players registered a strong come back to take it 25-22. However, Oman were back to best in the fourth set as Falah al Jarady and team-mates claimed the bronze with a 25-18 score. Oman commenced their campaign at the Arab Championship with a defeat against Bahrain. Then, the Sultanate team reordered three continuous victories over Palestine, Jordan and Algeria. Next, Oman suffered another defeat from hosts Egypt but bounced back again to the winning path as they beat Iraq in the last match.

