Oman Squash Open 2018 from tomorrow

MUSCAT, Dec 4 – The Oman Squash Open 2018 will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Sports Affairs from December 6-8 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The tournament will see the participation of around 40 players from different nationalities including India and Pakistan. The first four rounds will be played in the best-of-three format while the knockout stages beginning from the quarterfinals will be played in the best-of-five format. The prizes will include RO 250 for the first-placed winner. The runner-up will take home RO 200 while the third-placed player will receive RO 150. Apart from the cash prizes, the players will also receive trophies and certificates from the ministry. Some of the players taking part will be Tahir al Barwani and Mohammad al Haddad from Oman, Othman Khwaja and Yusuf Khan from Pakistan. Chris from the United Kingdom will be another player to watch out for.